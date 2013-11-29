FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise again, Apple suppliers jump
#Healthcare
November 29, 2013 / 2:26 AM / 4 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise again, Apple suppliers jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.3 percent on
early Friday morning, led by gains in Apple Inc 
supplier such as Largan Precision amid investor hopes
of solid iPhone 5S sales in the Christmas shopping season.
    Camera phone lens maker Largan Precision and Hon Hai
Precision, the world's largest electronics assembler,
added 3 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.  
    At around 0220 GMT, the main TAIEX index had climbed
to 8,396.82 points, beating other regional bourses and extending
an almost one-month intraday high level on Thursday. 
     The Taiwan dollar strengthened by 0.239 percent to
stand at T$29.609 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
