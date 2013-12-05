FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Builders drag down Taiwan stocks
December 5, 2013

Builders drag down Taiwan stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.2 percent on
Thursday, roughly in line with other regional bourses, weighed
down by construction shares on media reports the government
expressed concern about a real-estate bubble.
    As of 0213 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 17.44
points at 8400.56 after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous
session.
    The construction sub-index was down 0.5 percent.
Taiwan's finance minister Chang Sheng-ford expressed concern
that the ratio of housing prices to average income has reached
an unsustainable level, local newspapers said.
    Banks and insurance shares and semiconductors
 were also down 0.33 and 0.5 percent, respectively.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.11 to stand at T$29.58
to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
