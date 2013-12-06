FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; Apple supplier Largan jumps on record sales
December 6, 2013

TAIPEI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged up 0.2 percent
on Friday, paced by gains in Apple Inc supplier Largan
Precision on news its November sales hit a record.
    At about 45 minutes into trade, the main TAIEX index 
had climbed to 8,392.88 points, with the electronics sub-index
 up 0.27 percent.
    Largan, which makes camera phone lenses, jumped 1 percent.
It posted an 8.8 growth in November sales compared with October,
the Economic Daily and the Commercial Times reported.
    Touch panel makers Innolux and TPK Holdings
 rose 2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.
    Banks, the second most heavily weighted sector after
electronics, inched up 0.1 percent.
    The Taiwan dollar rose 0.367 percent to stand at
T$29.581 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

