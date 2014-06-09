Taiwan stocks flat; construction drags on Farglory scandal

TAIPEI, June 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were flat on Monday morning, dragged down by construction holdings as investors grappled with the continued fall-out of a bribery scandal at a major builder. The main TAIEX index rose 5.19 points to 9139.65 as of 0148 GMT, largely trailing other regional and global bourses, after closing flat in the previous session. Construction was down 0.7 percent. The subindex has been battered by an ongoing bribery scandal at major real-estate developer Farglory Land Development Co Ltd, which fell 4 percent. The electronics subindex rose 0.27 percent, helped by chip maker MediaTek Inc, which reported record monthly sales for May. The stock saw a 2 percent gain. This eclipsed a rise of 0.1 percent in the overall semiconductors subindex. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.071 to stand at T$30.009 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)