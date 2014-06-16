FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks flat; DRAM makers jump, HTC falls
#Semiconductors
June 16, 2014 / 2:45 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks flat; DRAM makers jump, HTC falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks were trading flat
on Monday morning after the six-year closing highs seen
recently, but memory chip makers were the bright spots amid
investor optimism of improving prospects.
    The main TAIEX index edged down 0.09 percent at
9,188.56 as of 0238 GMT, compared with a flat close in the prior
session. The index has been hovering at the 9,100 level after
reaching a more-than-six-year closing high earlier this month. 
    Topping the most active list by turnover was DRAM maker
Inotera Memories, jumping 3.6 percent. Smaller rival
Winbond Electronics also rose 3 percent.
    Outlook for these DRAM makers have improved due to stronger
demand and better product prices.     
    Among the decliners, struggling smartphone maker HTC
 slipped 1.4 percent.  HTC is set to hold its annual
general meeting later this week.
    The Taiwan dollar was up by 0.156 percent at
T$30.006 against U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

