FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Techs drag Taiwan stocks lower; banks jump
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 2:20 AM / 3 years ago

Techs drag Taiwan stocks lower; banks jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.4 percent on
Wednesday as market sentiment was under pressure following
losses on Wall Street, with recent winners such as Apple Inc
 supplier Largan Precision leading the
decline.
    However, banking stocks jumped 0.5 percent. Shares
in Fubon Financial, parent of Taiwan's No.2 insurer,
rose 2 percent after the company reported its first-half profit
topped the combined profit of the first three quarters of 2013.
Smaller rival CTBC Financial added 1.3 percent.
    At around 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index had
declined to 9,490.91, in line with most regional bourses.
    Largan, which makes camera modules, was off 2 percent, while
iPhones assembler Hon Hai Precision slipped 0.5
percent. The overall electronics subindex was 0.5
percent lower.
    The Taiwan dollar rose 0.224 percent to stand at
T$29.903 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.