Taiwan stocks up on Wall Street, GDP data; HTC up before outlook
October 31, 2014 / 3:30 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks up on Wall Street, GDP data; HTC up before outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.2 percent on Friday as market sentiment was buoyed by a rally on Wall Street and better-than-expected economic growth at home, paced by gains of Apple Inc suppliers.

About two hours into trade, the main TAIEX index climbed to 8,905.81, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in the prior session.

Largan Precision, which makes camera phone lenses for Apple, rose 1.7 percent, sending electronics shares up by 0.2 percent.

Smartphone maker HTC rose 0.4 percent. The company is set to announce its fourth-quarter outlook after market close.

Other winning sectors included textiles which gained 0.8 percent and food which rose 0.2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar rose 0.069 percent to T$30.381 to the U.S. dollar.

Taiwan’s economy posted its best growth in nearly two years and beat market expectations as increased demand for Apple’s new iPhone 6 boosted the island’s electronics exports.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

