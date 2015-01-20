FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise; Apple suppliers lead the way
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
January 20, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; Apple suppliers lead the way

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.7 percent on
Tuesday, tracking rallies in other regional bourses, paced by
gains in suppliers that make components for Apple Inc's 
products. 
    About 90 minutes into trade, the main TAIEX index 
had climbed to 9,234.64, extending a 0.4 percent rise in the
prior session.
    Among the most actively traded by turnover, TPK Holdings
 and Genius surged more than 4 percent, 
while overall electronics index was up 0.5 percent.
    Both the companies are component suppliers of Apple.
    Other winning sectors included banks and food makers
, adding 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.     
    The Taiwan dollar fell 0.133 percent to T$31.594 to
the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.