FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks fall; Apple suppliers, TransAsia down
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
February 6, 2015 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; Apple suppliers, TransAsia down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.55 percent on
Friday, weighed by losses in Apple Inc's suppliers such
as Largan Precision.
    The main TAIEX index dipped to 9,464.08 as of 0217
GMT.
    Largan, a camera phone module supplier of Apple and some
other smartphone makers, dropped nearly 5 percent. Touch panel
supplier TPK Holdings was off 2 percent.
    TransAsia Airway lost 3.4 percent, extending its
fall in the last two sessions since its Flight GE235 plunged
into a river in downtown Taipei, killing at least 31 of the 58
on board. 
    (For a latest story on the crash, please double click
 )   
    The Taiwan dollar was up 0.254 percent at T$31.455
to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.