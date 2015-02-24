FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise after long Lunar New Year holiday
February 24, 2015 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise after long Lunar New Year holiday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 1 percent on
Tuesday, the first day of trading after a long Lunar New Year
holiday, led by tech and Apple Inc suppliers.
    The main TAIEX index rose 96.61 points to 9626.12 as
of 0219 GMT, after closing up 0.35 percent in the previous
session.
    Markets had been closed since Feb. 13.
    The electronics subindex notched a 1.21 percent
gain, with semiconductors and electrical components
 both showing strength, rising 1.56 and 1.39 percent,
respectively.
    Key firms gaining included Apple touch-screen maker TPK
Holding Co Ltd, up 3.66 percent, and iPhone assembler
Pegatron Corp, which rose 2.24 percent.
    Rubber and food were the lone laggards among
major subindexes, falling 0.24 percent and 0.17 percent,
respectively.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.068 to stand at
T$31.570 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

