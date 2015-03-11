FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall on Wall Street slides; TSMC inches up
March 11, 2015 / 1:44 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall on Wall Street slides; TSMC inches up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.4 percent
on Wednesday following Wall Street's sharp declines, with tech
heavyweights TSMC and Hon Hai Precision 
trading mixed after the companies posted February sales results.
    The main TAIEX index fell to 9,501.69 as of 0130
GMT, extending the 0.3 percent drop in the prior session.
    Electronics shares slipped 0.2 percent. TSMC, the
world's top contract chipmaker, was up 0.4 percent and Apple Inc
supplier Hon Hai was down 0.1 percent.
    TSMC said on Tuesday its February sales jumped 33.8 percent
year-on-year, while Hon Hai disclosed a 7.4
percent rise in February sales. 
    The Taiwan dollar weakened by 0.044 percent to
stand at T$31.597 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

