Taiwan stocks drop; TSMC down after bleak forecast

TAIPEI, April 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks declined 0.77 percent on Friday, hampered by semiconductors and a poor forecast by world's largest contract chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC). The main TAIEX index fell 74.65 points to 9582.22 as of 0201 GMT, after closing up 1.22 percent on Thursday. The electronics subindex was down 1.12 percent, with semiconductors suffering a 2.4 percent decline. On Thursday Apple Inc supplier TSMC said revenue in the current quarter would drop by several percentage points from the January-March period, while painting a relatively bleak forecast for the semiconductor industry as a whole. TSMC stock fell 2.72 percent and dragged down peers United Microelectronics Corp and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc, which fell 2.04 and 2.19 percent respectively. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.120 at T$31.134 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)