REFILE-Taiwan stocks rise on Nasdaq, may extend 7-1/2-yr gains
#Semiconductors
April 24, 2015 / 2:01 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Taiwan stocks rise on Nasdaq, may extend 7-1/2-yr gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects time in 2nd paragraph 2 to 0117 GMT from 0171 GMT)
    TAIPEI, April 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday,
extending gains not seen in 7-1/2-years following an overnight
rally in the Nasdaq.  
    As of 0117 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.6
percent to 9,951.29, after closing up 1.9 percent on Thursday to
settle at a 7-1/2-year high.
    Once the main index closes higher than 9,912, the next major
target will be the 10,000-mark, a level it hasn't touched in at
least 15 years.     
    The electronics subindex was up 2 percent, while the
financial subindex was ahead 1 percent.  
    Shares of suppliers of the Apple Watch, which goes on sale
worldwide Friday, were mostly higher on expectations demand
would exceed supply. 
    Shares of Quanta Computer were up 1 percent,
Kinsus Interconnect Techology was 1.5 percent higher
and Zhen Ding Technology Holding gained 2.3 percent.
ASE was ahead 2.7 percent. 
    The Taiwanese supply chain for the Apple Watch covers makers
of tiny components such as substrates and printed circuit boards
to the chips, and assemblers of the final gadget. 
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.171 to stand at
T$30.960 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
