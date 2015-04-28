FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise from 15-yr highs, T$ jumps again
April 28, 2015 / 1:31 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise from 15-yr highs, T$ jumps again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.2 percent
and the local currency surged on Tuesday as investor sentiment
continued to be bullish after stocks hit 15-year highs in the
previous session, with TSMC and other heavyweights
leading the gainers. 
    A few minutes into trading, the main TAIEX index had
climbed to 10,014.28 points, extending a 0.6 percent gain in the
previous session. But it soon fell into a narrow range, down
0.12 percent at 0120 GMT.
    On Monday, the index touched the 10,000-point milestone, a
level not seen since 2000.  
    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's top
contract chip maker and Taiwan's most heavily-weighted stock,
added 0.7 percent. 
    Cathay Financial, Taiwan's biggest financial
holding company, rose 0.2 percent.  
     The Taiwan dollar jumped 1.141 percent to T$30.509
to the U.S. dollar, marking strong gains for the second session.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung)

