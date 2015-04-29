FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; tech, HTC down
April 29, 2015 / 1:35 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; tech, HTC down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.14 percent
on Wednesday, though tech and smartphone brand HTC Corp
 tumbled.
    As of 0122 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 14 points
to 9,970.81, largely in line with a mixed showing in regional
bourses, after closing down 0.16 percent on Tuesday.
    The electronics subindex was down 0.48 percent, with
semiconductors shedding 0.85 percent and flat panels
 suffering a 0.57 percent fall.
    Mobile gadget maker HTC took a huge 6 percent hit, a day
after reporting meagre first-quarter profit. 
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.342 to stand at
T$30.489 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
