Taiwan stocks rise; tech, HTC down

TAIPEI, April 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.14 percent on Wednesday, though tech and smartphone brand HTC Corp tumbled. As of 0122 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 14 points to 9,970.81, largely in line with a mixed showing in regional bourses, after closing down 0.16 percent on Tuesday. The electronics subindex was down 0.48 percent, with semiconductors shedding 0.85 percent and flat panels suffering a 0.57 percent fall. Mobile gadget maker HTC took a huge 6 percent hit, a day after reporting meagre first-quarter profit. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.342 to stand at T$30.489 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)