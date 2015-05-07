Taiwan stocks down following overseas markets, financials lead falls

TAIPEI, May 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday, mainly following losses in overseas markets and led by selling in banking and insurance shares. The main TAIEX index fell 0.64 percent to 9,755.07 as of 0222 GMT, after closing down 0.02 percent on Wednesday. Shares of Fubon Financial, Cathay Financial and Taishin Financial were each falling more than 1 percent, mostly keeping pace with the 1.2 percent decline in the financial subindex, which had run up 8.4 percent since mid-April. The electronics subindex was down 0.5 percent, with shares of Pegatron off 1.5 percent. The Taiwanese assembler of mobile gadgets is due to issue its first-quarter earnings after market close Thursday. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.071 to stand at T$30.682 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)