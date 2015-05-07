FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks down following overseas markets, financials lead falls
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 2:31 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks down following overseas markets, financials lead falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday,
mainly following losses in overseas markets and led by selling
in banking and insurance shares.
    The main TAIEX index fell 0.64 percent to 9,755.07
as of 0222 GMT, after closing down 0.02 percent on Wednesday.
    Shares of Fubon Financial, Cathay Financial
 and Taishin Financial were each falling more
than 1 percent, mostly keeping pace with the 1.2 percent decline
in the financial subindex, which had run up 8.4 percent
since mid-April.  
    The electronics subindex was down 0.5 percent, with
shares of Pegatron off 1.5 percent. The Taiwanese
assembler of mobile gadgets is due to issue its first-quarter
earnings after market close Thursday.
    The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.071 to stand at
T$30.682 to the U.S. dollar.
    

 (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.