June 29, 2015 / 1:17 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall; insurers down after water park fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, June 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 1.6 percent
on Monday along with global markets on fears of a Greece
default, and as investors dumped insurance stocks after nearly
500 people were injured in a fire at a Taiwan water park.
    Minutes into trading, the main TAIEX index had
dropped to 9,308.30 points, extending its 0.2 percent dip in the
prior session.
    The financial sub-index shed 2 percent. Taiwan
authorities had began investigating the cause of the water park
fire that occurred over the weekend. 
    Electronics shares were off 2 percent.      
    The Taiwan dollar was down 0.379 percent to stand
at T$31.250 to the U.S. dollar.

 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)

