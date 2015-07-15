FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise slightly in cautious trade ahead of China data
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 15, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise slightly in cautious trade ahead of China data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 15 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose slightly on Wednesday amid caution ahead of the release of fresh economic data in China.

China, a key trading partner for Taiwan, is expected to post its weakest growth since the global financial crisis, which together with a stock market rout raises pressure on authorities to do more to stir the economy after a run of stimulus steps has had little impact.

The main TAIEX index was up 0.5 percent at 9,088.92 as of 0117 GMT, after closing higher 0.1 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.8 percent.

The semiconductor subindex was up 0.2 percent.

Inotera Memories was higher 0.4 percent, after closing limit up 10 percent in the previous session on the reported offer by China’s state-backed Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd to buy Micron Technology, one of the largest shareholders in the Taiwanese memory chipmaker.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.279 to T$31.023 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.