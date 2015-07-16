FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks edge down tracking weakness in Chinese shares; TSMC up
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 16, 2015 / 2:07 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks edge down tracking weakness in Chinese shares; TSMC up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, July 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks edged down on Thursday, tracking weakness in Chinese equities and ahead of the release of June-quarter financial results by market heavyweight TSMC.

The main TAIEX index was down 0.1 percent at 9,046.08 as of 0141 GMT, after closing higher 0.14 percent in the previous session.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker and a barometer for the tech industry, rose 0.7 percent ahead of the company’s second-quarter results due after market hours. Forecasts centre on a net profit of T$72.2 billion, compared with a net profit of T$79 billion in the first quarter.

The electronics subindex sank 0.1 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.183 to T$31.089 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.