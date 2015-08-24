FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks hit near 3-yr low; down 3 pct
August 24, 2015

Taiwan stocks hit near 3-yr low; down 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks plunged to their lowest level in nearly three years on Monday, with banks and technology stocks falling as market sentiment took a hit after losses in other regional markets and Wall Street over the weekend.

As of 0140 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 3.3 percent, to 7,531.66, its lowest since Nov 2012. The index closed 3 percent lower, at 7,786.92, in the previous session.

The electronics subindex sank 3.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 2.9 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened T$0.054 to T$32.930 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
