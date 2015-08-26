FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall as China easings shrugged off; TSMC, Mediatek down
August 26, 2015 / 1:47 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall as China easings shrugged off; TSMC, Mediatek down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Wednesday morning as sentiment remained fragile after Wall Street lost ground despite aggressive easings by China’s central bank the previous day, with declines led by blue-chips such as TSMC .

As of 1:40 GMT, the main TAIEX index was off 0.8 percent, to 7,613.24 points, with the electronics subindex giving up 0.5 percent and the financials subindex dropping 0.6 percent.

On Tuesday, the main ended up 3.6 percent after the government said a large state-supported fund will step in “any time” to shore up the sagging market.

TSMC, the world’s top contract chip maker, was off 1.6 percent. Mediatek, Taiwan’s biggest chip design house, lost 2 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.311 to T$32.568 per U.S. dollar.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

