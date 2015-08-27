Taiwan stocks jump on Wall St; TSMC, Ilitek rally

TAIPEI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose along with other Asian bourses on Thursday as a rally on Wall Street calmed jittery investors, with technology exporters such as TSMC leading the way.

As of 0137 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.4 percent to 7,826.83 points, after closing at 7,715.59 in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 1.9 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.6 percent.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world’s top contract chip maker, added 2 percent.

Largan Precision, which supplies camera phone lenses to Apple, rallied 5 percent.

Ilitek was 10 percent limit up at T$48.55. Mediatek, Taiwan’s biggest chip design house, said its subsidiary plans to acquire Ilitek at T$51 per share .

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.314 to T$32.451 per U.S. dollar.