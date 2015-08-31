Taiwan stocks down, tracking global markets

TAIPEI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Monday along with other regional markets as investors braced for more China and U.S. economic data later in the week and fretted over when the Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates.

As of 0218 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.3 percent to 7,991.64 points, after closing at 8,019.18 points in the previous session, up 2.49 percent.

Fed officials have been giving mixed signals about whether they would raise rates as early as next month, and some investors fear that solid growth in the world’s No.1 economy may possibly be at threat from slowing emerging markets, most notably China, and increasingly volatile financial markets.

The electronics subindex stayed flat, while the financials subindex lost 0.9 percent.

Plastics also faltered, down 1.72 percent, though electrical components rose 0.41 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.32 to T$32.452 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Kim Coghill)