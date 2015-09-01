FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks down, tracking regional bourses; China fears in focus
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 1, 2015 / 1:58 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks down, tracking regional bourses; China fears in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Tuesday, in line with other Asian markets as expectations of more weak data from China spooked investors.

As of 0139 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 1.2 percent, to 8,076.58, after closing at 8,174.92 in the previous session, up 1.94 percent.

Economists polled by Reuters believe China’s factory activity shrunk at its fastest pace in three years in August, further evidence of a slowdown in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The sour sentiment pushed Taiwan’s electronics subindex down 1.3 percent, while the financials subindex lost 1.5 percent.

Semiconductors slipped 1.95 percent, though oil, gas and electric shares outperformed the market, with a 0.56 percent gain.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.332 to T$32.478 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.