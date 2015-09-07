FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks up on Chinese gains; tech components up
September 7, 2015 / 2:06 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up on Chinese gains; tech components up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, as a rise in Chinese bourses calmed nerves after roller coaster swings last week.

As of 1:56 GMT, the main TAIEX index has risen 0.4 percent, to 8,032.66 points, after closing at 8,000.6 points in the previous session, down 1.18 percent.

China markets opened in positive territory after a senior regulator said markets were more stable and risks associated with high levels of leverage have eased following a period of high volatility.

The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex notched a 0.3 percent rise.

Optoelectronics kept gains in check, however, dropping 1.41 percent, though electrical components enjoyed a 1.17 percent gain.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.182 to T$32.651 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Eric Meijer)

