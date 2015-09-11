FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks up but trading tentative ahead of weekend
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 11, 2015 / 2:21 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up but trading tentative ahead of weekend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, but trading was tentative ahead of the weekend and due to continued global uncertainties, particularly China.

As of 0207 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 8,288.01, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Among actively traded shares, display makers were generally higher, led by AU Optronics, which was moving ahead 0.5 percent. China Development Financial was off 0.8 percent while Cathay Financial Holding was up 0.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.393 to T$32.463 per U.S. dollar. It is up more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar in early trade following similar strength in regional currencies. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.