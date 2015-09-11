Taiwan stocks up but trading tentative ahead of weekend

TAIPEI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Friday, but trading was tentative ahead of the weekend and due to continued global uncertainties, particularly China.

As of 0207 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 8,288.01, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session.

The electronics subindex rose 0.6 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.1 percent.

Among actively traded shares, display makers were generally higher, led by AU Optronics, which was moving ahead 0.5 percent. China Development Financial was off 0.8 percent while Cathay Financial Holding was up 0.3 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.393 to T$32.463 per U.S. dollar. It is up more than 1 percent against the U.S. dollar in early trade following similar strength in regional currencies. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)