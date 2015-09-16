FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise; chips, TSMC gain
September 16, 2015 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; chips, TSMC gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday, led by chips and world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC).

As of 0207 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.4 percent, to 8,295.21, after closing at 8,259.99 in the previous session, down 0.57 percent.

Semiconductors posted the most notable gains among major subindexes, rising 1.46 percent and buoyed by a 1.21 percent gain overnight in the key Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index.

TSMC, the most heavily-weighted company in Taiwan’s stock market, led gains with a 1.98 percent rise.

This helped the broader electronics subindex add 0.8 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.208 to T$32.578 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

