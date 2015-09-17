FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks up ahead of Fed decision
September 17, 2015 / 1:53 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan stocks up ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose on Thursday, firming in line with global markets and ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates.

As of 0147 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 1.5 percent at to 8,454.25 points, after closing up 0.9 percent on Wednesday..

Investors are divided about whether the Fed will raise U.S. interest rates for the first time since 2006 in a long-awaited policy decision expected later in the day.

The electronics subindex rose 1.2 percent, while the financials subindex gained 2.2 percent.

Chip packaging firm Siliconware Precision Industries Co Ltd slipped 0.47 percent after holding a press conference Wednesday to explain a stock swap with world’s largest contract tech manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

The latter notched a 0.82 percent rise.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.339 to T$32.423 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Kim Coghill)

