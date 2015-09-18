FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2015

Taiwan stocks drop slightly after Fed holds rates steady

Reuters Staff

TAIPEI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, slightly trailing other regional markets, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept its main interest rate unchanged.

As of 0138 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.2 percent, to 8,425.94, after closing at 8,445.5 in the previous session, up 1.35 percent.

Worries over global economic growth and subdued domestic inflation prompted the Fed to hold rates steady overnight Thursday, in a move closely watched in emerging markets.

The electronics subindex sank 0.2 percent, while the financials subindex lost 0.8 percent.

Semiconductors shed 0.27 percent, though communications and internet firms notched a 0.42 percent gain.

The Taiwan dollar firmed T$0.258 to T$32.404 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
