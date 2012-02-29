FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks firm; HTC, Asustek surge, Rexchip tumbles
February 29, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan stocks firm; HTC, Asustek surge, Rexchip tumbles

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 1
percent on Wednesday, joining regional stocks in gains after
favourable U.S. data, with HTC Corp jumping after it
announced a new line up of phones aimed at countering a slide in
sales.	
    The main TAIEX index opened 86.8 points higher at
8,046.14. The market had been closed Feb 27 and 28 for public
holidays. It will open on Saturday March 3 for a session in lieu
of the holidays. 	
    HTC was up 3.3 percent. For a full story see
. 	
    Computer maker Asustek was limit up 7 percent. The company
said on Feb 24 it sees a decline in shipments in the first
quarter but a pick up for notebooks and tablets for the full
year, after reporting a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net
profit. 	
    But Rexchip, a chip making joint venture with
Japan's Elpida tumbled almost 40 percent on Taiwan's
secondary market after Elpida filed for bankruptcy protection
earlier this week. 	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.042 to trade at
T$29.540.	
    Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their
total buying to T$44.7 billion this month. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

