Taiwan stocks up 2 pct, lifted by HTC and PC makers
#Communications Equipment
February 29, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan stocks up 2 pct, lifted by HTC and PC makers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks closed up
2.04 percent on Wednesday at an almost seven-month closing high
, with HTC Corp jumping after it announced a new line
up of phones aimed at countering a slide in sales.
 	
    The main TAIEX index rose 162.10 points to 8,121.44,
the highest close since Aug.4, after opening up 1.09 percent.
The market had been closed Feb 27 and 28 for public holidays. It
will open on Saturday March 3 for a session in lieu of the
holidays. 	
    HTC ended up 5.09 percent. For a full story on it snew
phones, see. 	
    Computer makers were the top gainers, up 4.56
percent, with Asustek limit up 7 percent. The company
said on Feb 24 it sees a decline in shipments in the first
quarter but a pick up for notebooks and tablets for the full
year, after reporting a better-than-expected fourth-quarter net
profit. 	
    But shares in Taiwan chipmakers connected to Elpida Memory
Inc tumbled after the Japanese company filed for
bankruptcy protection, with its joint venture Rexchip 
slumping 31.13 percent. 	
    Shares in rival chipmakers, however, rose on optimism they
would benefit from the loss of a big competitor. Nanya Tech
 and Inotera Memories both closed limit-up.	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.093 to trade at
T$29.489.	
    Foreign investors were net buyers on Friday, bringing their
total buying to T$44.7 billion this month. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)

