Taiwan stocks rise; Apple suppliers up after new iPad launch

TAIPEI, March 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.64 percent on Thursday, with Apple Inc suppliers in focus after the company unveiled an upgraded version of its popular iPad tablet. The main TAIEX index opened up 49.86 points at 7,952.94, after a 0.44 percent fall in the previous session. Apple's suppliers, including Hon Hai Precision and Genius, opened higher. Hon Hai jumped 0.71 percent and Genius rose 2.86 percent. The upgraded version of iPad featured a more powerful chip, high-definition screen, sharper camera and access to new high-speed wireless networks. The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at T$29.59. Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing their total selling to T$4.6 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)