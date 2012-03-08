FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise; Apple suppliers up after new iPad launch
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 8, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise; Apple suppliers up after new iPad launch

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 8 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.64
percent on Thursday, with Apple Inc suppliers in focus
after the company unveiled an upgraded version of its popular
iPad tablet.	
    The main TAIEX index opened up 49.86 points at
7,952.94, after a 0.44 percent fall in the previous session.	
     Apple's suppliers, including Hon Hai Precision 
and Genius, opened higher. Hon Hai jumped 0.71 percent
and Genius rose 2.86 percent.      	
     The upgraded version of iPad featured a more powerful chip,
high-definition screen, sharper camera and access to new
high-speed wireless networks. 	
     The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to trade at
T$29.59.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, bringing
their total selling to T$4.6 billion this month. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: 	
Pan-Asia......  Japan........  S.Korea.... 	
S.E. Asia............  Hong Kong...  China...... 	
Australia/NZ.........  India.......  	
    OTHER MARKETS:	
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. 
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... 
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... 
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... 	
    DIARIES:    	
U.S. earnings diary  Wall Street Week Ahead   
Global Week Ahead      World forecasts   
Asia Macro data      
    TOP NEWS:	
Asian company news      U.S. company news    
European company news  Forex news           
Global economy news  Technology, media    
Financial services     Political risk         
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:	
topnews.session.rservices.com         	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
World Stocks        Currency rates      	
Dow Jones/NASDAQ    Nikkei                	
FTSE 100                  Debt      	
Taiwan dollar              LME price overview    	
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:	
Taiwan equity market  
TAIEX    	
Other indices  
TAISDAQ  	
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> 	
MSCI Taiwan index   	
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>	
FTSE TW50 index 	
	
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.