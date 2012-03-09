FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks rise; LCD makers rally on China hope
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 9, 2012 / 5:41 AM / in 6 years

Taiwan stocks rise; LCD makers rally on China hope

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.39
percent on Friday, joining global bourses in gains, with
investors snapping up LCD makers such as AU Optronics 
after local media reports the government would ease the limits
on stakes by Chinese investors.	
    The main TAIEX index ended 31.45 points higher at
8,016.01, finishing this week with a 1.2 percent slide.	
    Four of the six most actively traded issues by volume were
flat panel companies, including AU, the world's No.4 flat panel
maker, and bigger rival Chi Mei Innolux <3481.    TW>. They both
climbed over 2 percent. 	
    The electronics sub-index rose 0.82 percent.	
    Taiwan's cabinet will convene as early as next Monday to 	
ease the investments limits by Chinese in five key industries, 	
including LCD panels and DRAMs. 	
    Under the new rule, mainland investors would not be allowed
to hold over a 50 percent stake and would not have controlling
rights, the Commercial Times reported. 	
    Contract chip maker UMC erased earlier losses to
end flat. It reported a fall in February sales. 	
    The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at
T$29.469.	
    Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing
their total selling to T$3.52 billion this month.
 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: 	
Pan-Asia......  Japan........  S.Korea.... 	
S.E. Asia............  Hong Kong...  China...... 	
Australia/NZ.........  India.......  	
    OTHER MARKETS:	
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. 
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... 
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... 
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... 	
    DIARIES:    	
U.S. earnings diary  Wall Street Week Ahead   
Global Week Ahead      World forecasts   
Asia Macro data      
    TOP NEWS:	
Asian company news      U.S. company news    
European company news  Forex news           
Global economy news  Technology, media    
Financial services     Political risk         
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:	
topnews.session.rservices.com         	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
World Stocks        Currency rates      	
Dow Jones/NASDAQ    Nikkei                	
FTSE 100                  Debt      	
Taiwan dollar              LME price overview    	
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:	
Taiwan equity market  
TAIEX    	
Other indices  
TAISDAQ  	
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> 	
MSCI Taiwan index   	
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>	
FTSE TW50 index 	
	
 (Reporting by Faith Hung)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.