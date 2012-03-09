Taiwan stocks rise; LCD makers rally on China hope

TAIPEI, March 9 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.39 percent on Friday, joining global bourses in gains, with investors snapping up LCD makers such as AU Optronics after local media reports the government would ease the limits on stakes by Chinese investors. The main TAIEX index ended 31.45 points higher at 8,016.01, finishing this week with a 1.2 percent slide. Four of the six most actively traded issues by volume were flat panel companies, including AU, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, and bigger rival Chi Mei Innolux <3481. TW>. They both climbed over 2 percent. The electronics sub-index rose 0.82 percent. Taiwan's cabinet will convene as early as next Monday to ease the investments limits by Chinese in five key industries, including LCD panels and DRAMs. Under the new rule, mainland investors would not be allowed to hold over a 50 percent stake and would not have controlling rights, the Commercial Times reported. Contract chip maker UMC erased earlier losses to end flat. It reported a fall in February sales. The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at T$29.469. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$3.52 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)