Taiwan stocks gain; Acer and banks soar

TAIPEI, March 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday, with Acer Inc jumping 3.08 percent after reporting a 33.8 percent rise in sales last month. The world's No.4 computer vendor also said it aims to get back into the top three in the league table by the end of this year, according to local newspapers. The main TAIEX index rose 63.05 points to 7,990.60, after ending down 1.1 percent in the previous session. Financial shares were top gainers, up 1.84 percent, with Cathay Financial Holding climbing 3.22 percent, after reports that it is talking to major Chinese banks on cross-stakeholding. Electronics shares edged up 1.18 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.002 to trade at T$29.560. Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their total selling to T$1.19 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)