Taiwan stocks gain; Acer and banks soar
#Financials
March 13, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 6 years

Taiwan stocks gain; Acer and banks soar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 13 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.8
percent on Tuesday, with Acer Inc jumping 3.08 percent
after reporting a 33.8 percent rise in sales last month.
 	
    The world's No.4 computer vendor also said it aims to get
back into the top three in the league table by the end of this
year, according to local newspapers.	
    The main TAIEX index rose 63.05 points to 7,990.60,
after ending down 1.1 percent in the previous session.	
    Financial shares were top gainers, up 1.84 percent,
with Cathay Financial Holding climbing 3.22 percent,
after reports that it is talking to major Chinese banks on
cross-stakeholding. 	
    Electronics shares edged up 1.18 percent.	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.002 to trade at
T$29.560.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their
total selling to T$1.19 billion this month. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)

