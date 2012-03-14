FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks gain; PC makers and TPK up
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 14, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan stocks gain; PC makers and TPK up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks opened 1.26
percent higher on Wednesday, lifted by computer makers 
and TPK Holding, after a media report that the touch
panel maker's market share in China had already reached 40-50
percent.    	
    AU Optronics opened down 0.63 percent after a U.S.
jury found it guilty of criminal price-fixing. 	
    The main TAIEX index rose 101.45 points to 8,132.96,
after ending up 1.31 percent in the previous session.	
    Electronics shares were up 1.51 percent, with TPK
and smartphone maker HTC jumping 5 percent and 2.4
percent respectively. 	
    Compal gained 2.31 percent after a media report
that it now sees a 10 percent decline in first quarter
shipments, better than a previous forecast of 10-15 percent.	
    Financial shares advanced 1.41 percent.	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.021 to trade at
T$29.507.	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: 	
Pan-Asia......  Japan........  S.Korea.... 	
S.E. Asia............  Hong Kong...  China...... 	
Australia/NZ.........  India.......  	
    OTHER MARKETS:	
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. 
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... 
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... 
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... 	
    DIARIES:    	
U.S. earnings diary  Wall Street Week Ahead   
Global Week Ahead      World forecasts   
Asia Macro data      
    TOP NEWS:	
Asian company news      U.S. company news    
European company news  Forex news           
Global economy news  Technology, media    
Financial services     Political risk         
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:	
topnews.session.rservices.com         	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
World Stocks        Currency rates      	
Dow Jones/NASDAQ    Nikkei                	
FTSE 100                  Debt      	
Taiwan dollar              LME price overview    	
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:	
Taiwan equity market  
TAIEX    	
Other indices  
TAISDAQ  	
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> 	
MSCI Taiwan index   	
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>	
FTSE TW50 index 	
	
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.