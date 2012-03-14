Taiwan stocks gain; PC makers and TPK up

TAIPEI, March 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks opened 1.26 percent higher on Wednesday, lifted by computer makers and TPK Holding, after a media report that the touch panel maker's market share in China had already reached 40-50 percent. AU Optronics opened down 0.63 percent after a U.S. jury found it guilty of criminal price-fixing. The main TAIEX index rose 101.45 points to 8,132.96, after ending up 1.31 percent in the previous session. Electronics shares were up 1.51 percent, with TPK and smartphone maker HTC jumping 5 percent and 2.4 percent respectively. Compal gained 2.31 percent after a media report that it now sees a 10 percent decline in first quarter shipments, better than a previous forecast of 10-15 percent. Financial shares advanced 1.41 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.021 to trade at T$29.507. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)