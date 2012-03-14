FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks end higher; AU Optronics tumbles
March 14, 2012

Taiwan stocks end higher; AU Optronics tumbles

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks ended 1.17
percent higher on Wednesday, lifted by defensive plays such as
glass and ceramics and car makers, though LCD
maker AU Optronics fell 3.15 percent after a U.S. jury
found it guilty of criminal price-fixing. 	
    The main TAIEX index rose 93.75 points to 8,125.26,
after opening up 1.26 percent.	
    Electronics shares were up 1.43 percent, while
financial shares were flat.	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.020 to trade at
T$29.508.	
    	
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)

