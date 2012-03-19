FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2012 / 5:50 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan stocks end lower, TSMC rallies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks closed down 0.14
percent on Monday, but chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor
Manufacturing Co Ltd ended higher after saying it may
raise 2012 capital expenditure.	
    The main TAIEX index shed 11.02 points to 8,043.92,
dragged by the plastics sub-index and autos,
both of which declined more than 1 percent.  	
    TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, gained
3.2 percent after saying it may raise 2012 capital expenditure
to enhance 28nm process technology and meet rising demand.
 	
    The electronics sub-index closed 0.2 percent higher.	
    Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd climbed 1.88
percent after saying it planned a share issue and bond sale.
  	
    The Taiwan dollar rose by T$0.053 to stand at  	
T$29.509.  	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their	
total buying to T$27.8 billion this month.  	
    	
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)

