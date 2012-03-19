Taiwan stocks end lower, TSMC rallies

TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks closed down 0.14 percent on Monday, but chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd ended higher after saying it may raise 2012 capital expenditure. The main TAIEX index shed 11.02 points to 8,043.92, dragged by the plastics sub-index and autos, both of which declined more than 1 percent. TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, gained 3.2 percent after saying it may raise 2012 capital expenditure to enhance 28nm process technology and meet rising demand. The electronics sub-index closed 0.2 percent higher. Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd climbed 1.88 percent after saying it planned a share issue and bond sale. The Taiwan dollar rose by T$0.053 to stand at T$29.509. Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their total buying to T$27.8 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)