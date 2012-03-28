FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks open up, Hon Hai surges on Sharp deal
March 28, 2012 / 1:11 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan stocks open up, Hon Hai surges on Sharp deal

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks opened up 0.56
percent on Wednesday, with Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai
Precision Industry Co Ltd surging by the maximum 6.9
percent allowed after a deal with Sharp Corp that will
make it the largest shareholder in the Japanese electronics
company. 	
    AU Optronics Corp and Chimei Innolux Corp
 rose 2.12 percent and 5.1 percent respectively after
the two LCD makers announced they would sell new shares in
private placements.  	
    The main TAIEX index was up 49.82 points at 8,079.28
at 0106 GMT. 	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.03 to trade at
T$29.554.	
    Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their
total buying to T$28.8 billion this month. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Jonathan Standing; Editing by Chris Lewis)

