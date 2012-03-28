Taiwan stocks rise; Hon Hai jumps after Sharp deal

TAIPEI, March 28 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.11 percent on Wednesday, with Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry gaining 4.6 percent after a deal with Sharp Corp that will make it the largest shareholder in the Japanese electronics company. Chimei Innolux Corp was 7-percent limit up and smaller rival AU Optronics rose 0.35 percent. The two LCD makers announced they would sell new shares in private placements. The main TAIEX index ended 8.61 points higher at 8,038.07. Electronics shares jumped 0.51 percent, but banking stocks slipped 0.59 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up slightly to trade at T$29.550. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung)