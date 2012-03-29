FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks down; chip makers and car makers drag
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
March 29, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan stocks down; chip makers and car makers drag

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.5 percent
on Thursday, joining regional bourses in declines, with chip
makers and car makers the biggest losers, down
1.5 percent and 1.43 percent respectively.    	
    The main TAIEX index fell 40.20 points to 7,997.87,
after ending up 0.11 percent in the previous session.	
    Electronics shares lost 1.02 percent. Hon Hai
 traded flat after gaining 4.6 percent on Wednesday.
The company sealed a deal with Sharp Corp that will
make it the largest shareholder in the Japanese electronics
company.  	
    Asustek gained 1.07 percent while Pegatron
 shed 4.17 percent, after reports that Asustek will
start offloading Pegatron shares in May with an expected profit
of some T$2.8 billion to T$3.8 billion ($94.8 to $128.6
million).	
    Financial shares slipped 0.56 percent.	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.005 to trade at
T$29.565.	
    Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing
their total buying to T$31.85 billion this month.
 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: 	
Pan-Asia......  Japan........  S.Korea.... 	
S.E. Asia............  Hong Kong...  China...... 	
Australia/NZ.........  India.......  	
    OTHER MARKETS:	
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. 
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... 
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... 
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... 	
    DIARIES:    	
U.S. earnings diary  Wall Street Week Ahead   
Global Week Ahead      World forecasts   
Asia Macro data      
    TOP NEWS:	
Asian company news      U.S. company news    
European company news  Forex news           
Global economy news  Technology, media    
Financial services     Political risk         
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:	
topnews.session.rservices.com         	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
World Stocks        Currency rates      	
Dow Jones/NASDAQ    Nikkei                	
FTSE 100                  Debt      	
Taiwan dollar              LME price overview    	
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:	
Taiwan equity market  
TAIEX    	
Other indices  
TAISDAQ  	
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> 	
MSCI Taiwan index   	
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>	
FTSE TW50 index 	
	
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.