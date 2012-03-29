Taiwan stocks in biggest 1-day pct loss in over 3 months

TAIPEI, March 29 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks ended 2.06 percent lower on Thursday, the biggest single-day percentage fall in over three months, tumbling after a government tax reform panel decided to discuss later this year the idea of a tax on profits from stock investment. The main TAIEX index fell 165.41 points to 7,872.66, after opening down 0.5 percent. It was the biggest single-day percentage loss since Dec. 19. LCD makers were the biggest losers, tumbling 4.92 percent. Electronics shares were off 2.14 percent. Hon Hai however gained 2.65 percent, the second consecutive session of rises after sealing a deal with Sharp Corp that will make it the largest shareholder in the Japanese electronics company. Financial shares shed 2.69 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.009 to trade at T$29.561. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$31.85 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)