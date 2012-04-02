FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks fall, hurt by oil price rises
#Computer Hardware
April 2, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan stocks fall, hurt by oil price rises

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks fell 0.34 percent
on Monday, led by heavyweights such as TSMC after the
government allowed state-run oil firm CPC Corp to raise oil
prices by an average 10.7 percent, a move that could raise
inflation and hurt economic growth.	
    The main TAIEX index opened 27.12 points lower at
7,905.88, with electronics and financials both
down more than 0.5 percent. The market closed up 0.77 percent on
Friday and gained 12.2 percent in the first quarter.	
    TSMC slipped by 0.59 percent.	
    Chimei Innolux, the world's No.3 flat panel maker,
opened lower but quickly turned flat. The company reported a
T$64.44 billion ($2.18 billion) loss for 2011, worse than
forecasts, hurt by falling prices amid slowing demand.    	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.011 to trade at
T$29.519.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday, bringing their
total buying to T$32.32 billion this month. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Faith Hung)

