Taiwan stocks recover; China Development jumps
April 6, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 6 years ago

Taiwan stocks recover; China Development jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.37 percent
on Friday, recovering some ground from recent losses, with China
Development Financial surging 5.27 percent after it
announced plans to buy a controlling stake in brokerage KGI
. 	
    The main TAIEX index opened up 28.08 points at
7,667.90, boosted by electronics and financials,
both of which rose 0.48 percent. 	
    KGI, Taiwan's second-biggest brokerage, was 7-percent limit
up. 	
    The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to trade at
T$29.51.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing
their total buying to T$1.26 billion this month. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Faith Hung)

