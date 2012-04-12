FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks rise, capital gains tax eyed
April 12, 2012 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks rise, capital gains tax eyed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.17 percent
in cautious trading on Thursday as investors waited for the
finance ministry to lay out details of a capital gains tax on
stock investments later in the day. 	
    The main TAIEX index opened up 12.79 points at
7,669.46, after gaining 0.21 percent in the previous session. 	
    Among the most actively traded, smartphone maker HTC Corp
 added 1.15 percent, while Apple Inc supplier
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd inched 0.44 percent
lower.  	
    The Taiwan dollar strengthened slightly to trade at
T$29.519.	
	
 (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

