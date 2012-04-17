Taiwan stocks end down; HTC plunges

TAIPEI, April 17 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks closed 1.86 percent lower on Tuesday, the worst performer in Asia, with HTC Corp losing 6.2 percent on concerns over its recovery following its replacement of its CFO and amid increased competition. The main TAIEX index fell 143.99 points to 7,585.87, after opening flat. Car makers were the biggest laggards, down 5.37 percent, with flat panel makers down 3.72 percent. Electronics shares lost 2.35 percent, while banking shares slipped 1.2 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.050 to trade at T$29.514. Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their total selling to T$34.75 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)