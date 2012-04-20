Taiwan stocks weighed by LCD and chip makers

TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks opened 0.28 percent lower on Friday, joining a regional decline, with LCD makers and chip makers the biggest drag, down 1.08 percent and 0.87 percent respectively. Computer makers were also among the losers, down 0.56 percent. A local newspaper said a fire at Gold Circuit Electronics, the world's No.2 notebook print-circuit board (PCB) maker, on Thursday will decrease notebook PCB supplies by 15 percent. Gold Circuit opened limit down 6.9 percent. The main TAIEX index fell 21.12 points to 7,601.57, after ending up 0.23 percent. Electronics shares fell 0.39 percent, with TPK Holding and Wintek shedding 6 percent and 6.07 percent respectively. Banking shares slipped 0.4 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.027 to trade at T$29.505. Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, picking up T$3.24 billion. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)