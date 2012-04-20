FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan stocks weighed by LCD and chip makers
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
April 20, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks weighed by LCD and chip makers

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks opened 0.28
percent lower on Friday, joining a regional decline, with LCD
makers and chip makers the biggest drag, down
1.08 percent and 0.87 percent respectively.	
    Computer makers were also among the losers, down
0.56 percent. A local newspaper said a fire at Gold Circuit
Electronics, the world's No.2 notebook print-circuit
board (PCB) maker, on Thursday will decrease notebook PCB
supplies by 15 percent.	
    Gold Circuit opened limit down 6.9 percent.     	
    The main TAIEX index fell 21.12 points to 7,601.57,
after ending up 0.23 percent.	
    Electronics shares fell 0.39 percent, with TPK
Holding and Wintek shedding 6 percent and
6.07 percent respectively.	
    Banking shares slipped 0.4 percent.	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.027 to trade at
T$29.505.	
    Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, picking up
T$3.24 billion. 	
    	
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: 	
Pan-Asia......  Japan........  S.Korea.... 	
S.E. Asia............  Hong Kong...  China...... 	
Australia/NZ.........  India.......  	
    OTHER MARKETS:	
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. 
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... 
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... 
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... 	
    DIARIES:    	
U.S. earnings diary  Wall Street Week Ahead   
Global Week Ahead      World forecasts   
Asia Macro data      
    TOP NEWS:	
Asian company news      U.S. company news    
European company news  Forex news           
Global economy news  Technology, media    
Financial services     Political risk         
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:	
topnews.session.rservices.com         	
    LIVE PRICES & DATA:	
World Stocks        Currency rates      	
Dow Jones/NASDAQ    Nikkei                	
FTSE 100                  Debt      	
Taiwan dollar              LME price overview    	
    TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:	
Taiwan equity market  
TAIEX    	
Other indices  
TAISDAQ  	
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> 	
MSCI Taiwan index   	
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>	
FTSE TW50 index 	
	
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.