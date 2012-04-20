FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks end at two and half month low
Taiwan stocks end at two and a half month low

TAIPEI, April 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks ended 1.52
percent lower on Friday, at a two and a half month closing low,
dragged down by LCD makers and chip makers, down
2.65 percent and 2.33 percent respectively.	
    The main TAIEX index fell 115.54 points to 7,507.15,
after opening down 0.28 percent.	
    Electronics shares shed 1.84 percent, with Hon Hai
 losing 2.37 percent. TPK Holding and Wintek
 were both limit-down. 	
    Gold Circuit Electronics, the world's No.2
notebook print-circuit board (PCB) maker, ended limit down 7
percent after a fire at a plant.	
    Banking shares fell 1.31 percent.	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.030 to trade at
T$29.502.	
    Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, picking up
T$3.24 billion. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)

