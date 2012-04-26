FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan stocks end lower; UMC pares gains, Acer falls
#Semiconductors
April 26, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks end lower; UMC pares gains, Acer falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks gave up early
gains to end lower on Thursday, joining other major Asian
bourses, with riskier sectors such as electricals components
 and panel makers declining while defensives such
as oil and gas gained.	
    Chipmaker UMC pared early gains to end up 0.34
percent after posting a first-quarter net profit that beat
forecasts and saying it sees wafer shipments up 15 percent this
quarter. 	
    PC maker Acer Inc fell 1.33 percent. It reported a
first-quarter net profit that lagged market expectations.
 It will hold an investor conference after the
market close to give its outlook.	
    The main TAIEX index fell 41.83 points to 7,521.35. 	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.125 to trade at
T$29.389.	
    Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, picking up
T$1.835 billion. 	
    	
 (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)

