Taiwan stocks end lower; UMC pares gains, Acer falls

TAIPEI, April 26 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks gave up early gains to end lower on Thursday, joining other major Asian bourses, with riskier sectors such as electricals components and panel makers declining while defensives such as oil and gas gained. Chipmaker UMC pared early gains to end up 0.34 percent after posting a first-quarter net profit that beat forecasts and saying it sees wafer shipments up 15 percent this quarter. PC maker Acer Inc fell 1.33 percent. It reported a first-quarter net profit that lagged market expectations. It will hold an investor conference after the market close to give its outlook. The main TAIEX index fell 41.83 points to 7,521.35. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.125 to trade at T$29.389. Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, picking up T$1.835 billion. (Reporting by Jonathan Standing)