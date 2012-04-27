Taiwan stocks up, TSMC hits record high

TAIPEI, April 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks rose 0.64 percent on Friday, lifted by TSMC which rose by the maximum allowed to a record high after the top contract chipmaker posted a forecast-beating net profit in the first quarter and said it will increase capital spending by up to some 16 percent this year. Acer Inc advanced 0.45 percent after giving an upbeat outlook for the second half, though Apple supplier Largan was limit down after it said revenue in the second quarter will fall by double digits over the first quarter. The main TAIEX index rose 47.94 points to 7,569.29, after ending down 0.55 percent in the previous session. Hon Hai declined 0.96 percent. The electronics giant will set up a $1 billion joint factory with Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista in the state of Rio de Janeiro to build batteries, solar panels and efficient street lamps. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.113 to trade at T$29.299. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$38.46 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India....... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt Taiwan dollar LME price overview TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by)