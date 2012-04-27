FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 27, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan stocks end down; TSMC and Acer gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TAIPEI, April 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan stocks ended 0.5 percent
lower on Friday, reversing early gains and joining most major
regional bourses as insecurity over the eurozone cut appetite
for risk, though TSMC jumped after strong earnings and
an upbeat outlook.  	
    The main TAIEX index fell 40.85 points to 7,480.5,
after opening up 0.64 percent. Riskier sectors including
electricals and flat panels led declines, while
defensives including oil and gas and food rose.	
    TSMC ended up 2.38 percent having earlier gained by the
maximum 7 percent allowed in a day. On Thursday it had posted a
forecast-beating net profit in the first quarter and said it
will increase capital spending by up to some 16 percent this
year.    	
    Acer Inc advanced 1.2 percent after giving an
upbeat outlook for the second half. 	
    Apple supplier Largan, however, was limit down
after it said revenue in the second quarter will fall by double
digits over the first quarter. 	
    Hon Hai lost 4.5 percent. Its affiliate, Foxconn
International, tumbled 11 percent in Hong Kong after a
profit warning.    	
    The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.168 to trade at
T$29.244.	
    Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing
their total selling to T$38.46 billion this month.
 	
    	
 (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)

